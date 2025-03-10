President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry held a detailed meeting with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House, Islamabad.
During the meeting, the HEC Chairman informed the AJK President that the commission would provide full support in terms of financial assistance to universities in Azad Kashmir, as well as the completion of ongoing and upcoming educational projects.
The AJK government statement today, Chaudhry appreciated the initiatives taken by the Higher Education Commission for the promotion of higher education in the region and expressed gratitude for its continued cooperation. He emphasized that the HEC should play a key role in enhancing educational activities and improving the standard of education in universities across Azad Kashmir.
HEC Chairman assured his full cooperation in the advancement of higher education in AJK. Additionally, both officials held detailed discussions regarding the establishment of a new university in the region.
During the meeting, they also exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest and agreed on taking joint measures to further educational development in Azad Kashmir.