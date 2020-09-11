Help UNESCO set the global agenda on the issues you care about!

Islamabad, September 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): UNESCO is launching an unprecedented public survey to gain insights into global sentiment on the major challenges that threaten peace around the world today and the solutions needed to address them. The results will assist UNESCO in setting the global agenda on these issues over the next decade to ensure #TheWorldin2030 is one we want to live in.

The survey is being launched at a time of profound societal upheaval linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are urgent calls for reflection on the world that will emerge from the crisis and how we will address major ongoing challenges such as climate change, violence, widespread inequalities and massive technological disruption.

“The next ten years are critical for putting the pieces into place for the world to come after the COVID-19 crisis, and addressing the already-severe challenges from before it began,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “This new survey is part of UNESCO’s commitment to leading a global reflection on these issues. Understanding the obstacles people are facing and their hopes for overcoming them is crucial, and I call on everyone from all regions to take part and tell us what they think.”

Amid questions from some on the effectiveness and relevance of multilateralism in today’s world, the survey will also gain insights into how the international community, including UNESCO through its mandate to build peace in the minds of men and women, can better address the concerns of all populations.

The survey is open to all around the world and it will soon be available in at least 20 languages. It will be open for the next three months, with the results to be released in September 2020 as part of a special “World in 2030” report analysing global and regional views on the challenges of today.

A special focus has also been placed on ensuring a large number responses from young people. Through the survey, UNESCO aims to give them an opportunity to express their points of view and ideas and contribute to discussions on what the future should look like.

The survey is being held as part of UNESCO’s ongoing Strategic Transformation. It also fits into wider efforts by the Organization to reflect upon the world to come, including the recent launch of the UNESCO Forum series. This series kicked off this week with video interviews featuring leading women thinkers, artists and activists, in which they aired their views on the challenges and opportunities the world will face in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

