Herdsman kidnapped from Maari police station limits

July 10, 2020

Shikarpur:A villager was kidnapped from village Alam Shar within the jurisdiction of Maari police station on Friday.

According to a report, a gang of bandits kidnapped a villager, Barkat Shar, when he was looking after the cattle grazing in the field in his village Aalam Shar near Habibkot in district Shikarpur. The bandits also took away 10 cattle with them.

The relatives of kidnapped person, Barkat Sharr, reported the incident at Police Station Maari. The police have started a search for the kidnapee and bandits. The incidents of kidnapping has risen in district Shikarpur as police seems to be less active. There is need to take action against the kidnapping incidents.

