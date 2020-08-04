High Commission holds Photo Exhibition of Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities in IOK

August 4, 2020

London, August 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commission for Pakistan in London organized a day-long Photo Exhibition today to mark one-year of Illegal measure of 05 August 2019 by India and the ensuing Military Siege in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ and K). The photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities were put on display in the premises of the Mission. The heart-wrenching depictions of the human rights violations and abuses in IOJ and K, documented and widely reported by the UN Offices, INGOs, Volunteers and international media highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris.

On this occasion, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria offered Dua and paid homage to the Kashmiri victims and commended their unbreakable resolve for the self-determination. The High Commissioner briefed the visitors to the exhibition on the developments illegal action of India in the wake of 5 August 2019 and the details of the documented accounts of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris. Speaking to the media, the High Commissioner said such events remind the world of the plight of the Kashmiri people living under Indian military siege for the last one year and help understand the gravity of human rights abuses committed by Indian occupation forces, spreading over decades.

Mr Zakaria said that the High Commission is organizing a series of events to observe Youm-e-Istehsal on 5 August 2020. One year ago, on 5 August 2019, India took unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of IOK and since then the entire population is living under Indian military siege, he added. He called upon the international community to intervene to stop bloodshed and genocide of the voiceless and defenceless people of Kashmir and stop Indian atrocities in IOJ and K and call India to account for its crimes against humanity.

Observing the social distancing, Kashmiri community and British friends of Kashmir visited the exhibition in small groups during the day and paid tribute to the Kashmiri victims and expressed solidarity with the besieged Kashmiri people. They also laid flowers in front of the photos to pay homage to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people rendered during their rightful struggle for self-determination.

Earlier, the High Commissioner participated in a virtual International Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir jointly organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) and Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP). In his remarks, he highlighted the ongoing human rights abuses being committed by Indian occupation forces and called for delivery of justice to the Kashmiri victims. He laid emphasis on bringing the perpetrators of crimes against humanity to account. Mr Zakaria said there is sufficient evidence available in the form of documented accounts of human rights abuses prepared by the UN, HRW, Amnesty International, IPTK, APDP JKCCS, and international media to hold India accountable.

President AJ and K, Sardar Masood Khan, several British and Pakistani parliamentarians, and Kashmiri leaders addressed the conference. Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman JKSDMI moderated the event.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari who was on an official visit to the High Commission for consultation with the High Commissioner, also witnessed the exhibition. He appreciated the exhibition and said it would help raise awareness about ongoing human rights violations in IO and JK. The High Commissioner briefed the SAPM on services and facilitation provided by the Mission for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Bukhari interacted with the officers of the High Commission and updated them on various initiatives of the government, particularly its people centric policies.

