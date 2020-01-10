High Commissioner/Ambassadors-Designate of United Kingdom, Tunisia and Iran present their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi

January 9, 2020

Islamabad, January 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): High Commissioner/Ambassadors-designate of United Kingdom, Tunisia and Iran presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a credentials ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Thursday. The President felicitated the newly appointed High Commissioner/Ambassadors-designate to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan. Among them were Mr. Christian Turner, High Commissioner-designate of United Kingdom, Mr. Borhene El Kamel Ambassador-designate of Tunisia and Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador-designate of Iran.

Later, the High Commissioner/Ambassadors separately called on the President. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries. He stressed that it was incumbent upon the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the fascist Indian regime. He added that the world peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by that regime.

