High Commissioner enquires after the victim of London Central Mosque attack

March 4, 2020

Islamabad, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria visited the London Central Mosque and the Islamic Cultural Centre last Friday and enquired after the health of Muazzin who was stabbed in the Mosque recently. Condemning the attack, Mr Zakaria sympathised with the victim and his family and prayed for his speedy recovery. He also met with the management of the Mosque and expressed solidarity with them, says a press release received from London here today. The High Commissioner thanked Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan, Director General of the London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre for the facilitation and courtesies extended.

