High Commissioner for Pakistan meets with senator for Victoria in the Australian Parliament

Canberra, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commissioner for Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Babar Amin today met Hon’ble David Van, a senator for Victoria in the Australian Parliament. Senator Van is a member of the recently re-constituted Pakistan-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Matters related to mutual interest including Pakistan-Australia parliamentary cooperation, bilateral relations, trade, economic, investment, educational and scientific cooperation were discussed. They also discussed the means to develop synergies between the two countries on such issues of common importance.

High Commissioner Babar Amin thanked the Senator for his efforts in formulating Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group in the Australian Parliament. He also briefed the Senator about regional situation in South Asia including Kashmir. Senator David Van expressed his desire to enhance inter-parliamentary collaboration through frequent exchanges as a foundation for broader economic, education, health, technical and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The High Commissioner, during the meeting, underlined the strong relationship Pakistan enjoys with Australia, rooted in shared parliamentary and cultural traditions. He highlighted Pakistan’s partnerships with Australia in a number of areas that strengthened mutual friendship between the two countries.

