High Commissioner for Pakistan’s meeting with Chancellor of the Australian National University

February 6, 2020

Canberra, February 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commissioner for Pakistan, Mr. Babar Amin, met the Chancellor of the Australian National University, the Honourable Julie Bishop in her office today. The High Commissioner lauded the commendable academic cooperation that exists between Pakistan and Australia. He added that Pakistan and Australia have developed a long-term partnership in higher education which provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration in research and short and long-term training programmes for capacity building.

He added that this long-term partnership in higher education can further be expanded into collaboration in research and short and long-term training programmes for capacity building. The High Commissioner urged the Chancellor to further promote cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of higher education, vocational education and training, skills development and institutional linkages between educational institutions.

The High Commissioner further informed that, Pakistan has over 13,000 students studying in Australia including Higher Education Commission (HEC) scholars and Australian Award recipients. These students have been contributing to the progress of Australia and Pakistan in a tremendous way and are a significant link between the two countries. He encouraged the Vice-Chancellor to start the student exchange programme with leading universities in Pakistan.

The Chancellor appreciated the High Commissioner for visiting the University and briefed him about different aspects of research and education at the University’s campus. She assured that, there are ample opportunities in the fields of joint research, short training and internship under the Colombo plan with Pakistan and that her University would like to build long-term relations with different universities in Pakistan for the common benefit.

