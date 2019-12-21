High Commissioner hosts the Pakistani Commonwealth Scholars

December 20, 2019

London, December 20, 2019 (PPI-OT): High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hosted Commonwealth Scholars from Pakistan at the High Commission on 19 December 2019. A group of scholars, from a wide range of academic disciplines currently studying at various UK Universities attended the event. The reception was held as a part of the students outreach efforts of the Mission.

In his welcome remarks on the occasion, the High Commissioner congratulated the students on their selection for the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship programme. He urged the students to make the most of the enriching academic experience in Britain and then use the acquired knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines for the development of Pakistan. He emphasized on the scholars to make the most of their stay in the UK by making lasting friendships with the British people and fellow scholars from other countries.

Mr Zakaria apprised the students that he was endeavouring to forge academic collaborations between Pakistani and UK universities so that a sustainable institutional framework for cooperation could be established.

The High Commissioner also called upon the students to be part of Mission’s efforts towards projection of Pakistan’s rich and diverse culture, heritage of ancient civilizations and various beautiful colours of the country. He assured the students of all possible assistance in their cultural activities.

Mr Zakaria thanked the Commonwealth organisation for providing an invaluable academic opportunity for the Pakistani students. He added that Commonwealth Scholarship programme has significantly promoted people to people contacts between Pakistan and the Commonwealth countries.

The scholars thanked the High Commissioner for providing them an opportunity to visit the High Commission and network with each other.

