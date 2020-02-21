High Commissioner interacts with Pakistani Community 

February 20, 2020

Islamabad, February 20, 2020 (PPI-OT):The High Commissioner of Pakistan, H.E. Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak hosted members of Pakistani Community at Pakistan House on February 19, 2020, says a press release received from Colombo here today. During Interaction with Community, High Commissioner emphasized on the important role of the Pakistani Community in promoting the interests of Pakistan abroad and contribution towards economic development of the two Countries.

The High Commissioner while commenting on Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations said that both countries have a very deep-rooted friendship that not only covers defence but also trade, culture, sports and people to people contacts. He further noted that both countries have a great potential to explore in the areas of bilateral trade and assured full support of the High Commission to Pakistani Business Community in this regard.

