High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan calls on Nadeem Babar

February 10, 2020

Islamabad, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E Ms. Wendy Gilmour, High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan called on Mr. Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum at the Petroleum Division this morning. Mr. Nadeem Babar shared the structural reforms being carried out in the energy sector of the country including with a special focus on the ease of doing business in the energy sector and a new outlook of LNG infrastructure development of Pakistan.

Mr. Babar also mentioned that Canadian investors can benefit from LNG infrastructure development opportunities being offered by Pakistan. SAPM on Petroleum also invited Canadian companies to fully participate in the auction of oil and gas blocks that would be offered to foreign investors shortly with 18 initial blocks in the first phase while briefly recalling roadshow on exploration held at Cavalry in September 2019.

The High Commissioner of Canada commended initiatives taken by the Federal Minister for Petroleum and Power Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Petroleum Mr. Nadeem Babar and Petroleum Division to facilitate ease of doing business in country’s energy sector and remarked that Canada looked at Pakistani energy market as of great potential. Her Excellency also appreciated the gas pipeline infrastructure of Pakistan, erected from plains to mountainous terrain and expressed that Canada could learn from the gas pipeline system of Pakistan.

She was also optimistic about establishing a strong presence of Canadian companies in the energy sector of Pakistan. Mr. Nadeem Babar reciprocated the sentiments of the High Commissioner and expressed that Pakistan would welcome investment and the presence of Canadian companies in the energy sector of the country.

