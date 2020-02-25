High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on the President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka 

February 25, 2020

Islamabad, February 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak paid a courtesy call on the President, H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Hon. Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa at their offices on February 24, 2020, says a press release received here today from Colombo. During the meetings, the High Commissioner underscored that relations between the two nations are time tested, deep rooted and all-encompassing. They have gained strength in all spheres and domains.

He also apprised them about 1000 scholarships announced by Pakistan Higher Education Commission for Sri Lankan Students. The High Commissioner reiterated that Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka and is ready to extend whatever support it needs in various fields including defence, intelligence sharing, and eradication of drug trafficking and combating extremism of all forms. President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda also gratefully acknowledged Pakistan’s assistance to Sri Lanka whenever required and underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral co-operation between the two brotherly nations.

