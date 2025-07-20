Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the process of selecting experts for key positions in important international organizations. The meeting focused on open, merit-based selection and ensuring robust Pakistani representation in global bodies.
Participants included the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Change, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Minister of State for Railways, Secretary Establishment and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and other senior government officials.
The meeting emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s engagement on global platforms. The aim is to effectively safeguard and advocate for national interests internationally. The government is committed to putting forward qualified professionals for these influential positions.
This review demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring impartiality and merit in appointments. The presence of key ministers and officials highlights the significance of this endeavor.