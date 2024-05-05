High-Level Saudi Business Delegation Arrives in Islamabad to Boost Economic Ties



Islamabad, Today, a high-level Saudi business delegation landed in Islamabad, poised to sign multiple agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at investing in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy. This visit marks a significant step in strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.





According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Federal Ministers Musadik Malik and Jam Kamal Khan were present to greet the delegation upon their arrival. The delegation comprises leaders from over thirty Saudi companies specializing in agriculture, technology, retail, and corporate sectors.





The visit is anticipated to enhance foreign investment in Pakistan and energize the ongoing economic partnership between the two nations, fulfilling the goals set during the recent visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia.

