Protesters in Khanozai area of Pishin district blocked the Quetta-Peshawar-Islamabad main highway during a demonstration held today to demand the release of Haji Qasim Panezai, a tribal elder who was abducted three days ago by unknown gunmen.
The blockade has caused significant disruption, leading to long queues of vehicles traveling between Quetta, Peshawar, and Islamabad.
The protesters, gathered near Khanozai, pledged to continue their protest until the safe return of Haji Qasim Panezai. This has resulted in severe delays for both locals and travelers, drawing attention to the escalating tensions in the region.