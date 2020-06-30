Hike in petroleum prices is another PTI govt’s incompetence: Nasir Hussain Shah

June 28, 2020

Karachi, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while criticizing the members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, said on Saturday that some people protested outside the Sindh Assembly as a political ploy, which was beyond comprehension.

The Information Minister said that if they had so much pain for the people of Karachi in their hearts, then would they like to tell the people that what they asked for Karachi from the federal government, of which they were also one of the allies. He made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Sunday. Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani and Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh were also present during the press conference.

Shah said that if MQM-Pakistan had to protest, it should do so against the federal government and not against the provincial government. The minister said that the MQM should ask the federal government what happened with the Rs162 billion package announced for Karachi? He said that what could one say about a party that did not own its federal minister. He said that the politics of MQM-Pakistan was limited to Karachi and Hyderabad only. He said that media representatives should ask the people of MQM Pakistan what they demanded from the federal government for Karachi.

Shah said that the sit-in of MQM Pakistan should be in front of the National Assembly and not in front of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. While censuring the federal government, Shah said that the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products was another proof of the incompetence of the PTI government. Provincial Minister for Information said that it came as shock to the people of the country. Shah said that in a few days it will be known who had been benefited from such a huge increase in the prices of petroleum products. The provincial Information Minister said that cheap petrol was not available to the people.

He said that there was no precedent in the past for the way people were wandering for cheap petrol. The senior provincial Minister said that the PTI government had failed in every field by deceiving the people for a ‘change’. Shah said that neither the federal government itself imported oil nor did it allow oil marketing companies to import oil, and when anyone asked them about their performance, they started making allegations. The provincial Information Minister said that the sufferings of the people were increasing owing to the incomprehensible policies of the PTI government.

He said that before Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, he used to say that increase in the prices of petroleum products makes everything more expensive, adding that, today he himself is the cause of this inflation. Referring to the recently presented budget of the Sindh government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that although it was not an ideal budget, but still on the instructions of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Shah prepared and presented as a better budget as he could.

The provincial Information Minister said that there was no doubt that the recent budget of Sindh had given priority to the health sector over all other sectors, but apart from that considering the serious problems faced by the farmers, small landowners, and people running small businesses a considerable amount had been set aside in this budget.

Critics may not be aware of this, but the Sindh provincial government had also allocated a large portion of the budget to Karachi, he said. The senior provincial Minister said that the provincial government was working on various projects regarding water and it was the promise of the provincial government that improvements would be made in this regard soon.

Talking about the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding the purchase of luxury vehicles, Shah said that the Sindh government had already decided that this year, due to the situation arising after the spread of the Coronavirus, no new car would be purchased.

The minister clarified that if there was a great need, vehicles would be procured for the security personnel working in the field or as and when required for the eradication of locusts. He said that every decision of the Supreme Court would be implemented, adding that, the Sindh government had no plans to buy luxury vehicles in this budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said that no government other than the Sindh government, be it the federal government or the provincial government, had increased the salaries of laborers and government employees in the budget.

The Education Minister said that no statement was made by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) when the prices of petroleum products were raised unprecedentedly by an incompetent selected government of PTI. Ghani said that the purpose of the sit-in of MQM Pakistan was to get media publicity. The provincial minister for Education and Labour added that projects worth billions of rupees had been signed to improve Karachi’s infrastructure as well as water and sewerage system.

