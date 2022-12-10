Hina calls for enhanced support to climate facing countries

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has called for enhanced support to the countries facing climate-induced disasters.

Speaking at High-Level Pledging Event of the Central Emergency Response Fund, held in a hybrid format in New York, she stressed the need for a time-responsive, well-funded, and strategically robust emergency response system.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the Minister of State also emphasized the impartiality and non-politicization of such a humanitarian response system. Recalling the humanitarian impact of the recent devastating climate-induced floods in Pakistan, she acknowledged and appreciated the critical assistance provided by the Central Emergency Response Fund.