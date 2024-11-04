Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Hindu extremist group, has launched a hate campaign targeting Muslim shopkeepers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Sanskriti Bachao Manch activists have displayed placards in the market, urging Hindus to buy only from those who celebrate Diwali. The campaigners warned people against letting their money go into ‘wrong hands.’
The incident took place in Bhopal’s New Market, and videos of the hate campaigning are circulating widely on social media. Chandrashekhar Tiwari, President of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch, said the posters feature symbols like ‘Om,’ ‘Swastik,’ and ‘Shri’ to indicate the identity of ‘Sanatan Dharmis.’
He also made a hate speech targeting Muslims, calling them ‘Jihadis’ and said that no one should buy anything from Muslim shopkeepers.