In a successful operation, Chattar police recovered abducted Hindu merchant Seetal Das in the precincts of Police Station Shaheed Abdul Wahab Pechuho Chattar, district Naseerabad, Balochistan, on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off from a credible source, police conducted a raid to rescue Das as kidnappers attempted to relocate him.
During the operation, a gunfight erupted between the police and the kidnappers. Despite the exchange of fire, Seetal Das was successfully rescued, although the kidnappers fled, exploiting the challenging terrain. Authorities confirmed that the raid was executed following directives from higher officials, ensuring the safe recovery of the abductee.