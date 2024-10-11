A Hindutva outfit, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, has launched a campaign for the economic boycott of Muslim vendors in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Himachal Pradesh state of India.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report Friday, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, while launching the campaign, have installed boards labelled ‘Sanatan Sabziwala’ (Sanatan Vegetable Vendor) on stalls operated by vegetable vendors in Sanjauli and parts of the state.
The campaign, which was started on October 9, aims to identify Hindu vendors and boycott Muslim vendors, particularly targeting those identified as Rohingya Muslims.
In a video surfaced on social media, the communal based group members are seen raiding vendors and installing boards while urging residents to refrain from purchasing from Muslim vendors, framing their campaign as a means to support local Hindu businesses.
Speaking to the media, the group’s leader publicly stated that the goal behind the action is to promote Hindu vendors. The BJP-ruled states, including Himachal Pradesh, has witnessed a surge in anti-Muslim protests and hate speeches across the districts, including Shimla, Sanjauli, and Mandi, in recent weeks.
Earlier, Hindutva outfits had demanded the demolition of the Sanjauli mosque and the verification of ‘outsiders,’ a term frequently used to denote Muslims.
These demands escalated into a series of communal clashes and hate speeches targeting Muslims living there for business purposes or other things, highlighting the growing intolerance and hate against Muslims.