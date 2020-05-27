Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India becoming threat to neighbouring countries: Prime Minister

May 27, 2020

Islamabad, May 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Hindutva Supremacist Modi government in India with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum, is becoming a threat to neighbouring countries. In his tweets on Wednesday, he referred to India’s border disputes with Nepal and China. The Prime Minister said Pakistan is threatened with false flag operation whilst Citizenship Act poses threat to Bangladesh.

He said all this is happening after illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention and laying claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Imran Khan said he has always maintained the fascist Modi government is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace.

