His Excellency General Umit DUNDAR, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ

English Inter Services Public Relations Official News
PPI News Agency

Rawalpindi, July 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):His Excellency General Umit DUNDAR, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed. COAS said that we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism. Earlier on arrival, Commander Turkish Land Forces was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

The post His Excellency General Umit DUNDAR, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ appeared first on Official News Pakistan.

Related Posts

All Indian efforts have failed to subdue Kashmiris: Survey

PPI News Agency

Investments in urban forests must for tackling pollution, heat waves and groundwater depletion

User2

Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff

User2