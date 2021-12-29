His Excellency Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci, Chief of General Staff Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ 

Rawalpindi, December 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):His Excellency Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed. COAS said that we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. He stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk