HIV child dies in Ratodero

RATODERO: An HIV positive child died in Bado Jalbani village near Naundeero, villagers said Sunday.

The HIV positive child, Rahman Ali, son of Jumo Khan Jalbani, aged 5, was suffering hard from the disease and died in Bado Jalbani village in district Larkana of Sindh.

The number of expired children and adults in three years has reached 56 in the region which include 52 children and four adults. The root cause of the infection which include quack clinics, reuse of disposable syringes and drugs addicts is continuing unchecked which need to be curbed forthwith.