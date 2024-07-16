Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar said on Tuesday that security of 9th Muharram processions and congregations should be ensured as per the lists.
According to home ministry’s information, Mr Lanjar said that the code of conduct for Muharram should be implemented according to its spirit while the security of the central processions should be ensured under the strategy.
The monitoring of mourning procession should be made conducted properly through the watch towers established along the routes of the main procession, the home minister said.
He said that the snipers posted on the high buildings along the routes should be diligent and alert besides strict surveillance should be conducted at the entry points of the main procession.
CPO and civic center command and controls should keep a close watch on the routes of the processions. If suspicious items, parcels, bags, or abandoned vehicles are seen, citizens should immediately report to the police about them, the home minister concluded.