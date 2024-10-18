Sindh Home Minister Zia Hassan Lanjhar paid a special visit to the Hyderabad public gathering site to review security arrangements.
He was accompanied by Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, DIG Hyderabad, and SSP Hyderabad. The public gathering is being held to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy.
During the visit, DIG Hyderabad briefed the home minister on the security and traffic plans for the public gathering venue and its key routes. The minister reviewed the security measures inside and around the pulic venue, including the stage area and routes designated for senior leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party and members of the national and provincial assemblies.
Lanjhar inquired about the deployment of security forces and additional personnel, directing the DIG to ensure that all necessary security measures have been made.