Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Hoping to take bilateral trade to the next level, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday agreed upon increasing cooperation between two countries. They expressed hope that close ties would also be helpful for the entire Central Asian States. During the meeting with Kyrgyzstan Ambassador, issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations and overall regional situation were discussed.

The Chairman extended felicitation on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections in the Kyrgyz Republic. Sanjrani observed that our two countries have the effective legal mechanism of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC). He called for holding the second round of BPC, at the earliest.

While exchanging views with the Kyrgyzstan’s envoy, Sanjrani called for further strengthening of trade linkages with Bishkek to fully exploit the potential existing between the two countries. To promote bilateral cooperation, he said, the high-level and parliamentary exchanges were important besides exploring collaboration in the cultural domain.

The Central Asia-South Asia power project, CASA-1000 also came under discussion. Pakistan is committed for implementation of CASA-1000 project, maintained Sadiq Sanjrani. Sanjrani noted that Pakistan, China, Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan have signed the Quadrilateral Agreement for Traffic in Transit (QTTA) in March 1995, which needs to be implemented in its true spirit.

“Air connectivity between the two countries is vital for an increase in trade, business and people to people contacts. Tourism is a priority area for both of our countries with a huge economic potential. We want close collaboration for promotion of tourism in our countries to further cement people-to-people contacts”, Sanjrani maintained.

Sadiq Sanjrani relished the services rendered by the Ambassadors in stimulating relations between the two countries. “Close liaison and partnership between the regional countries were vital for the development and prosperity of the region. Pakistan strives to promote closer ties with the regional countries”, he asserted.

“Regular exchanges of business delegations, organizing trade fairs and creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs is crucial”, Sanjrani underlined. In his meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has underlined Pakistan desire to further augment cooperation with Kazakhstan in all fields.

Better economic ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will help further boost bilateral cooperation, said Sadiq Sanjrani while exchanging views with Kazakhstan envoy Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Wednesday. During the meeting, discussion took place on a range of courses including Pakistan-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation, ways to precipitate the exchange of delegations at parliamentary and trade levels and the overall development of the region.

“Enhanced economic linkages and parliamentary diplomacy would help further cement the bilateral cooperation between the two fraternal countries. Maintaining better ties with Kazakhstan remains an important part of Pakistan’s foreign policy”, Sanjrani said. Kazakhstan-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Senate could also play a crucial role in expanding parliamentary relations between the two countries, adding that both sides have maintained excellent relations at international fora.

While exchanging views with the Kazakh envoy Sanjrani called for tapping into the avenues that could help in bolstering economic ties and elevate the trade volume between the two countries. The Ambassadors appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region and noted that Pakistan was an important country in the region.

For more information, contact:

Senate of Pakistan

H.No.7, Cat-II, G-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9204564534

Fax: +92-51-9205703

E-mail: senate@comsats.net.pk

Website: www.senate.gov.pk