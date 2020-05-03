Hospital staff sacked for refusal to Covid-19 duty

May 3, 2020

QUETTA: The services of Nursing Superintendent, five male nurses, one staff nurse and three technical staff of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta have been placed under suspension on account of refusal from emergency duty assigned in connection with prevention of Covid-19.

An office order issued by Provincial Health Directorate Balochistan states, “The services of the following officials are hereby placed under suspension on account of refusal from emergency duty assigned in connection for prevention of Covid-19, with immediate effect; Muhammad Aslam, Nursing Superintendent, BMC Hospital Quetta, Amber, Staff Nurse, BMC Hospital Quetta, Naseebullah Hasni, Male Nurse, BMC Hospital Quetta, Sobia Yaqoob, Staff Nurse, BMC Hospital Quetta, Anita Kanwal, Staff Nurse, BMC Hospital Quetta, Ghulam Haider, Cardio Technician, SPH Quetta, Mirza Uzair, Dispenser, SPH Quetta and Habib ur Rehman, Technologist, SPH Quetta”. Office order further says, “Mst Nargis Tahira, Head Nurse will look after the charge of Nursing Superintendent, BMCH Quetta, until further order”.

