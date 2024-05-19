﻿Hot and dry weather to persist in country

The country is in the grip of hot and dry weather with Lahore on Sunday becoming the second most polluted city in the world.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report on Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was recorded at 181 in the morning.

Meanwhile, the weather in the provincial metropolis of Punjab will remain hot and dry on Sunday. The Met Office forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 43 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air in the morning was 37 percent.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in the meantime, issued an alert that the Punjab will likely remain in the grip of a heatwave from May 20 (tomorrow) to May 27.

It said according to the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, an alert has been issued to the district administrations. The PDMA director also urged people to take extra caution while going out of homes.

Karachi is also sizzling and the Met Office forecast that maximum temperature will likely to be between 38 to 40 degrees Centigrade. The humidity was recorded at 68 percent. The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 40.2 Celsius.

Similarly, Quetta is also experiencing hot and dry weather. The Met Office, however, forecast cludy weather at some places in the Balochistan. The temperature in provincial capital Quetta was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius and in Kalat 29 degrees Celsius.

Light rain is also likely in Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Dalbandin and Musa Khel.

The Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-windstorm and thunderstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern and central parts.