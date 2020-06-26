Hot, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

June 26, 2020

Quetta:Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of Balochistan while light rain/ thunderstorms are expected at one or two places in Gwadar, Lasbela and Awaran districts.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday: Barkhan 38, Dalbandin 42, Gwadar 36, Jiwani 35, Kalat 32, Khuzdar 39, Lasbella 41, Nokkundi 43, Panjgur 40, Pasni 36, Quetta 36, Samungli 35, Sibbi 45, Turbat 43, Ormara 36, Zhob 38.

