Hot, dry weather is expected in Balochistan

Quetta: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta has forecast that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, whereas hot and humid weather is expected in coastal areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, whereas hot and humid weather is expected in coastal areas during the next 48 hours;

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday, Barkhan 35, Dalbandin 39, Gwadar 33.5, Jiwani 31.5, Kalat 29, Khuzdar 33.5, Lasbela 36.5, Nokkundi 39.5, Panjgur 37, Pasni 32.5, Quetta 32, Samungli 30, Sibi 41, Turbat, 37, Ormara 32, Zhob 33 and Uthal 35.7.