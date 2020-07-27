Hot, humid for Balochistan

July 27, 2020

QUETTA:Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that mainly hot and humid weather is likely to occur in most parts of the province.

However, rain/ thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in surroundings of Awaran, Ormara, Pasni, Ziarat, Loralai, Harnai, Quetta, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Panjgur, Sibi, Bolan, Zhob, Barkhan and Sherani districts during the next 24 hours.

Weather prevailed during last 24 hours: Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province. However rain occurred in Khuzdar, Pasni, Turbat, Loralai and Ziarat.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday: Barkhan 34, Dalbandin 45, Gwadar 35, Jiwani 33, Kalat 33, Khuzdar 36, Lasbela 41, Nokkundi 45, Panjgur 38, Pasni 36, Quetta 38, Samungli 36, Sibi 42, Turbat 42, Zhob 34, Ziarat 29, Mastung 34, Pishin 38, Chaman 38, Loralai 35, Muslim Bagh 34 and Kharan 47.5.

Related Posts