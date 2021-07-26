Hot weather forecast in most parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center on Monday forecast that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, very hot and dry weather is expected in Chagai, Sibbi, Kharan, Awaran and its surrounding areas during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in Lasbella and surroundings during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours: Hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. Maximum temperature recorded on Monday was as Barkhan 38, Dalbandin 44.5, Gwadar 33, Jiwani 32.5, Kalat 33, Khuzdar 37, Lasbella 39, Nokkundi 45.5, Panjgur 37.5, Pasni 33.5, Quetta 39, Samungli 37.5, Sibbi 47, Turbat 39, Ormara 34, Zhob 38, Uthal 37, Usta Muhammad 43.5.