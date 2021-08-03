Hours after joint statement, china releases video of Galwan clashes 

Beijing, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Hours after India and Beijing issued a joint statement, Chinese online handles have released footage of the clashes which took place between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June last year. The clashes between Indian and Chinese troops, the worst since the 1962 war, took place on 15 June last year.

The footage according to Indian media shows Chinese soldiers throwing stones at Indian soldiers from heights above the bend of the Galwan River. The clip also shows a few Chinese soldiers adrift in the shallow, fast-flowing river and soldiers of both sides amassed. India has officially announced that 20 officers and men were killed in the clashes, the worst since the 1962 war. China says it lost four soldiers.

India and China held the 12th round of military talks on Saturday to resolve the Ladakh standoff and agreed to resolve pending issues. However, there is no big movement on pushing disengagement at remaining friction points along the border like Hot Springs and Gogra after the nine-hour meeting.

A joint statement released by the Indian Army on Monday said the two sides had a “candid and in-depth exchange” of views relating to the disengagement and that the meeting further enhanced mutual understanding. India asserts that the resolution of the outstanding flashpoints, including at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, is key to the ties between the two countries.

