Islamabad, October 16, 2020 (PPI-OT):House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Friday. The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 304th Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue for two weeks.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, the Parliamentary Leaders of the Political Parties in Senate including Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Siraj ul Haq, Chief Whip in Senate Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Secretary Senate Dr. Syed Pervez Abbas and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

