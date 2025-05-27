The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern following a protest in Moro, Sindh, that escalated into violence, resulting in casualties among both demonstrators and police officers. The protest, which was held against enforced disappearances, corporate farming, and the construction of new canals on the River Indus, has drawn significant attention due to the reported excessive use of force by law enforcement.
HRCP highlighted the distressing circumstances surrounding the burial of a political activist under police supervision, along with subsequent arrests and sedition charges against protesters and their families. The organization emphasized that while it does not support violence from any party, the police’s response was disproportionate and the criminalization of dissent is unacceptable.
In a recent press release, HRCP called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the incidents, underscoring the need for accountability and lawful conduct in managing public demonstrations. The HRCP’s statement reflects growing concerns over the handling of protests in the region and the broader implications for human rights in Pakistan.