HSC-II exams to commence from 26 July

KARACHI:In pursuance of decision of the Steering Committee, the Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi has announced for the information of all concerned that HSC (Part-II) annual examination 2021 for fresh candidates only in all groups of optional subjects will commence from 26 July 2021.

The paper pattern will consist of 50% MCQs, 30% short answer questions, and 20% long answers questions. The duration will be reduced from 3 hours to 2 hours and 2 hours to 1.5 hours respectively. The schools and colleges will conduct practical examinations and furnish the award sheets to their respective boards.