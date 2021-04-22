Islamabad, April 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):The digital world promises fascinating new technologies and solutions that offer exciting experiences and add more convenience to the consumers’ lives. The global technology leader – Huawei has also compiled the HUAWEI AppGallery – an official and exclusive app-marketplace, where the consumers can access and enjoy the largest collection of innovative mobile-applications offered by developers from across the world. Recently, the HUAWEI AppGallery has been further enriched with several new apps featuring some high-valued functions and services for the customers.

Some of the new applications introduced by HUAWEI AppGallery include: Easy Urdu Keyboard by PDMS, Offline Urdu-English Roman Dictionary, Learn English Speaking with narrations in Urdu for accurate pronunciation and accent, Mjunoon.tv – an on-demand, HD, live-streaming platform, featuring a multitude of TV channels to watch sports, news, and entertainment, SAMAA TV News app available in Urdu and English both in the same download, while TAPMAD is another leading platform in Pakistan for on-demand video streaming of 80 + live High-Quality local and international channels.

The latest smartphones and telecommunication devices come pre-installed with the HUAWEI AppGallery, which has revolutionized the way people connect and access the latest info-tainment. It has a constantly growing list of apps, which the users can simply browse, download and enjoy, whenever they need. Some high-end Huawei devices also come pre-installed with ‘Petal Search’ – that brings more than a million apps straight to your phone.

For more information, contact:

ME Brand Manager

Huawei

8th Floor, Saudi-Pak Tower, Blue Area,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2800000-20

Fax: +92-51-2800008

Mobile: +92-333-5240632

E-mail: qazi@huawei.com

Website: www.huawei.com

The post HUAWEI AppGallery is getting Bigger and Better Everyday – Introducing New Apps! appeared first on Business News Pakistan.