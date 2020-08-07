National

Huawei Pakistan presents donation of PPE to MOFA

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Huawei Pakistan Deputy CEO Ma Libing presented a donation of personal protective equipment to Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of Pakistan-China cooperation against Covid-19 pandemic. Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Zahoor Ahmed and Additional Secretary Foreign Minister’s Office Khurram Rathore received the donation.

They appreciated the gesture of support during the epidemic reflecting the brotherly relations between the two countries. They commended the positive role of Huawei in Pakistan and looked forward to working together for common purposes.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

