Human Rights Minister congratulates Kashmiri photo journalists on winning Pulitzer prize

May 6, 2020

Islamabad, May 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari congratulates three photo journalists of Indian Occupied Kashmir Mr. Dar Yasin, Mr. Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand on winning Pulitzer award. Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said in her tweet that it’s an Amazing work in the most difficult and dangerous location of Indian Occupied Kashmir Congratulations to them. Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their “striking images of life” in the valley.

