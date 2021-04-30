Hungarian FM calls upon EU to support Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts

Islamabad, April 30, 2021 (PPI-OT): Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called upon the European Union to fully support Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts, especially after the NATO’s decision to pull out from Afghanistan. He was addressing a joint news conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday after wide ranging talks focusing on promoting trade and economic relations.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said we need the stabilizing role of Pakistan in this region. He said we should not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists again after the NATO’s pull out. The Hungarian Foreign Minister recognized the important role played by Pakistan in the Doha peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

Sharing details of his talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi, he said we have taken decisions to improve our economic cooperation for the benefit of the two countries. Firstly, he said we have established a credit line of eighty four million dollars to serve the purpose of enhancement of business to business cooperation between the companies of two countries. He said we are ready to provide fifty million dollars to Pakistan for the development of agriculture, water and food processing industry, with at least fifty percent participation of the Hungarian companies in these projects.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said both the countries have signed a MOU today for the continuation of 200 scholarships for Pakistani students in the Hungarian universities. He said his country will continue to support Pakistan’s GSP plus status in the European Union.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in his remarks said that seventeen Hungarian companies visiting Pakistan have expressed their interest for developing partnerships with companies in Pakistan. He said today we signed a number of agreements including on dairy production and cyber security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Hungary has expressed an interest in starting direct flights between the two countries. It will enhance our people to people contacts and further promote business activity between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister said both Pakistan and Hungary share identical views on FATF that it should not be used as a political tool but only serve the purpose of checking money laundering and terror financing. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the next round of political consultations between the two countries will be held in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

