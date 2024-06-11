The All Parties Hurriyat Conference today paid tributes to the martyrs of Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar, on the occasion of their martyrdom anniversary.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, demanded an impartial investigation into all massacres carried out by Indian troops in the territory to punish the perpetrators.
The demand was made on the completion of 33 years to the Chotta Bazaar massacre. In 1991, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force troops opened fire after an alleged clash with unknown attackers at Zainakadal in Srinagar city, killing at least 32 people and injuring 22 others.