Hurriyat Conference Remembers Ashraf Sehrai on Martyrdom Anniversary



Srinagar, The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) commemorated the third anniversary of the death of senior leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died in custody in 2021, with spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas leading tributes in Srinagar.





According to Kashmir Media Service, Advocate Minhas highlighted Sehrai’s profound impact on the Kashmiri freedom movement and called for justice over his custodial death, alleging direct responsibility on the part of the Indian government. He emphasized the significance of continuing Sehrai’s mission and the importance of a credible investigation into the circumstances of his death.





Minhas also remembered Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sehrai, who died fighting against Indian forces in 2020, underscoring the family’s deep involvement in the struggle for Kashmiri independence. The advocacy for Sehrai’s cause was echoed by other Hurriyat leaders who pledged to uphold the mission of Kashmiri martyrs.

