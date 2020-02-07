Hurriyat forum pays tributes to Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru

February 7, 2020

Srinagar, February 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries. Indian authorities had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 while Muhammad Afzal Guru was sent to the gallows in the same jail on 9th February, 2013, for their role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Hurriyat forum in its statement issued in Srinagar called for a complete strike on February 9 and 11. It said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir, including Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru, was to remain steadfast in pursuance of demand for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ will that has priceless sacrifices at its back.

The forum urged the international community to take note of the continued clampdown unleashed by the Indian government and appealed to the world human rights organizations to impress upon New Delhi to return the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru to their families for proper burial in occupied Kashmir.

