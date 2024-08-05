News Ticker: ﻿Aug 5 Indian steps were violation of UN Resolutions: Dar﻿Razziya Sultana asks children to continue raising voice for Kashmiris﻿Mushaal calls for ban on BJP affiliated Hindu extremist groups﻿NA session adjourned due to death of MNA Mumtaz Mustafa﻿Rally held in Islamabad to observe Youme-e-Istehsal﻿August 5 to be remembered as dark day in history: Gilani﻿President, PM, armed forces reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiris﻿Five unidentified bodies found in Balochistan mountains﻿More rains forecast in various areas of Pakistan﻿Barrister Sundas regrets global silence on HR violations in IIOJK﻿President, PM pay rich tribute to police martyrs﻿APHC-AJK pays tributes to Poonch martyrs on their anniversary﻿PCB to conduct first-ever women trials in Sost﻿PCB signs historic MoUs for development of School, College and University Cricket﻿Diya Academy players return home after Kuala Lumpur gaming tour﻿NDMA anticipates high-level flash floods in Balochistan﻿CM Murad alerts about upcoming rain spells starting from August 11t﻿All KMC depts will be aligned with modern requirements: Mayor﻿PDP chief calls for revival of Karachi tram service﻿Entire nation stands by people of occupied Kashmir, tells Tessori﻿Union leaders say permanent employment is workers’ fundamental right﻿Pakistan stands by Kashmiris for right to self-determination: Muqam﻿Senate, NA to meet in Islamabad tomorrow﻿Gulshan’s Block 13 residents face water scarcity﻿Tarar wants review of judges’ dissent in reserved seats case﻿Sindh governor serves meal to participants of JI protest﻿Rulers empowered through artificial way can address problems: Raisani﻿PTI Sindh convoy departs from Karachi for Swabi rally﻿Pakistan to observe Youm-i-Istehsal tomorrow to express solidarity with Kashmir﻿Bandit kidnap head muharer, cop near Shikarpur﻿Balochistan CM pledges support for martyrs’ families﻿Pakistan witnesses surge in exports during FY 2023-24﻿Talks with BYC in doldrums﻿APHC calls for Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal as Black Day tomorrow﻿Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow﻿PM pays rich tribute to police martyres﻿Aurangzeb inaugurates Central Secretariat for Tajir Dost Scheme﻿BJP govt terminates six more Kashmiri employees in IIOJK﻿Hurriyat leaders reiterate call to observe August 5 as ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’﻿IIOJK Congress slams BJP’s tenure as a nightmare for Kashmiris﻿Turkish Navy delegation visits Karachi﻿ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPT INTENSIFIES ACTION AGAINST CORRUPT OFFICERS﻿Additional IGP appreciates KCCI for staging My Karachi Exhibition﻿Environmental responsibility is crucial for economic success: Tessori﻿Large and small pumps are available for drainaging rainwater, tells Wahab﻿Interior Minister, Iraqi Commander discuss cooperation on safe city project﻿Sindh govt set to distribute two lac solar kits among low-income families﻿NC leader Agha Ruhullah raises concerns over Kashmiri detainees’ plight﻿Punjab Arts Council organizes art exhibition﻿Heavy rainfall likely in many areas of four provinces; flooding feard﻿Kashmiri people making unmatched sacrifices for freedom: Tarar﻿PM's acknowledgment of reducing electricity prices applauded﻿Pakistan Shaheens' white-ball leg of Darwin tour to start on Sunday﻿CCP approves merger in real estate sector﻿Cabinet approves package for heirs of missing persons﻿NA resolution calls for action to halt Israeli brutalities in Palestine﻿Pakistan, France affirm commitment to expand bilateral trade﻿Mirwaiz shocked at Kashmiri political detainees' plight﻿Govt cognizant of problems being faced by masses: PM﻿President condemns firing on judges' convoy in Tank﻿Baloch Yekjehti Committee calls off sit-in﻿Sindh produces 70pc gas but industries facing shortages: CM Shah﻿Prominent Indian figures urge Modi govt to halt arms exports to Israel﻿US Consul General pays farewel visit to Sindh governor﻿All initiatives will be adopted to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, says Raza﻿Traffic disruptions torment citizens in Quetta amid planned protest﻿Sindh governor presents Digital Technology Awards to financial institutions﻿Pakistani female scholar receives ISSCR Travel Award in Germany﻿Mobilink Bank launches Pakistan's First Women-Led Incubator Program﻿BISP was first to distribute Rs70bn among flood-hit 2.7m families: Rubina﻿AKU alumna returns to Pakistan after 30 years as Dean﻿Students visit Wagah Border to witness impressive flag lowering ceremony﻿Israel should be held accountable for Ismail Haniyeh's assassination: PM﻿Rescue operation continues in Chitral region amid severe flooding﻿Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in many areas of Pakistan﻿ECP asks political parties to submit their accounts' statements before August 29﻿President expresses grief over heavy losses during rainsLoralai Officials Convene to Address City Encroachments and Civic Issues﻿PM reaffirms Govt's desire to work with Commonwealth﻿Govt focusing on reforms agenda for economic stability: Dar﻿Murad orders education dept to distribute textbooks before end of vacation﻿Interior Minister visits Development Projects in Islamabad﻿PM deplores world silence over Israeli barbarism in Palestine﻿Indian troops martyr 20 Kashmiris in July﻿Envoy calls for utilizing modern tools for posting information﻿Hurriyat leaders reiterate call for observing August 5 as 'Youm e Istehsal'﻿National Assembly meets tomorrow﻿Pakistan Railways decreases fares on all classes of passenger trains