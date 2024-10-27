Srinagar: Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have declared October 27 as one of the darkest days in the region’s history, marking the date in 1947 when India first occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, prominent figures such as Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Aqib, and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, along with organizations like the Jammu Kashmir Students and Youth Forum, issued statements in Srinagar denouncing the continued Indian presence in the region as a stain on India’s democratic facade. They highlighted the ongoing resistance of the Kashmiri people, who have endured 77 years of struggle and sacrifice in their quest for self-determination and justice.
The leaders criticized the Indian government’s tactics of suppression, noting that despite severe challenges, the Kashmiri spirit remains indomitable. They accused the Modi government of spreading false narratives to the international community about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, maintaining that the territory is recognized internationally as disputed and its political future unresolved.
Furthermore, the Hurriyat leaders emphasized that peace and security in the region could not be achieved without addressing the Kashmir dispute. They reiterated the demand for an end to the illegal occupation and the recognition of Kashmiri rights to self-determination as per United Nations resolutions. The commitment to continue their struggle was affirmed, with a call to the international community to acknowledge the historical injustices suffered by the Kashmiris and to facilitate dialogue towards resolving the conflict.
The leaders expressed hope that increased global awareness and support would eventually lead to a peaceful resolution that respects the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The post Hurriyat Leaders Label October 27 a Dark Day in Kashmir’s History Due to Indian Occupation appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.