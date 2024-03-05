Hurriyat reaffirms call for complete strike on Modi’s visit to IIOJK

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has reaffirmed its support for the All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s call for a complete strike on Thursday in protest against the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report today, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, DFP spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal criticized Modi’s visit to the occupied territory, labeling it as an attempt to fabricate a false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir. He expressed disappointment over the Indian government’s dissemination of misinformation to deceive the international community.

The spokesman emphasized that the people of Kashmir have historically rejected India’s aggressive occupation of their homeland and will continue to do so in the future.

Describing Kashmir as a UN-recognized disputed territory, the spokesman stressed that the Indian government should acknowledge the ground realities instead of perpetuating falsehoods. He urged India to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the longstanding conflict in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

APHC leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Farida Behan Ji, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir United Political Forum and Altaf Ahmad Butt in their statements in Srinagar stressed that Modi regime’s dual approach, involving oppression and barbarism alongside deceptive economic packages, only exacerbates the suffering of Kashmiris. They pointed out that Modi not only subjected Kashmiris to oppression and barbarism but also insulted them by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the entire world is well aware of India’s double standards.

The leaders extended congratulations to Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on assuming the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second consecutive time.