Husband kills wife over a matrimonial dispute

July 13, 2020

Kandhkot: A husband shot dead his wife over a matrimonial dispute near Bakshapur in Kashmore district on Monday.

According to police, accused Ali Nawaz Chachar gunned down his wife Naimat Khaton over a matrimonial dispute in village Jam Mohammad Chachar near Bakshapur in Kashmore district. The accused fled to an unknown destination after killing the wife. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the heirs. No case could be filed till filing this report.

However, the police said that they had started a probe into the incident besides conducting a search for the accused. The parents said that their innocent woman had been killed ruthlessly and without any her fault. They demanded of the police and other authorities to award an exemplary punishment to the accused. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the village.

Related Posts