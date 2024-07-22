Hyderabad: The three-day testing phase for Information Technology courses, part of the Governor’s Initiative in Hyderabad, concluded on July 21 with robust participation from local youth. This initiative is designed to equip participants with vital IT skills, supporting employment opportunities both domestically and internationally.
According to Sindh Governor House, the testing process saw over 25,000 participants on the first day, with the number slightly diminishing over the subsequent days, culminating in more than 15,000 participants on the second day. The results of these tests will soon be available on the website of the Governor’s House and on the social media platforms of the Governor of Sindh. Only those who pass will qualify for free training in IT courses, a pivotal step towards employment in tech roles, potentially earning significant income.
Governor Kamran Khan Tesori, who personally attended the tests and spent extensive time monitoring the process, has expressed satisfaction with the implementation and the enthusiastic response from the youth. The initiative has also garnered international attention, with consuls general from various countries signaling their willingness to employ these trained IT professionals.
This initiative reflects a growing recognition of the economic and developmental benefits of IT training, prompting widespread anticipation for the expansion of these courses across other districts and constituencies within Sindh.
The post Hyderabad Concludes IT Test Phase, Aims to Train 50,000 Youths appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.