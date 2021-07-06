Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited announced booking of 8 th Generation Hyundai Sonata (CKD) in Pakistan

Lahore, July 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited has officially revealed its 4th CKD model Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan. Hyundai Sonata is the 8th Generation Luxury Sedan and HNMPL is proud to bring a product for the first time in the D-Sedan Segment thereby providing Sonata a first mover advantage in this category for Pakistani consumers. It is pertinent to mention, 8th Generation is latest generation of Hyundai Sonata as available worldwide.

Hyundai Sonata will be offered in two different variants including a 2.5L Smart Stream MPi engine at Ex-factory price of Rs. 7,099,999 /- while the other variant comes with a 2.0L MPi engine at Ex-factory price of Rs. 6,399,000 /- In the category of Luxury Sedan (D-segment), Hyundai Sonata will be the first CKD car to be available in Pakistan thereby providing a unique offering to its targeted customers.

Hyundai Sonata is lauded due to its executive outlook and luxury comforts and specs. The 2021 model has industry best features such as, 12.3 and quot; High Resolution TFT LCD Cluster + 8” Infotainment Floating Display + Wide Head-Up Display Shark Fin Antenna + Panoramic Roof + Powered Rear Sunshade + Rear Side Curtain Rain Sensing Wiper + Shift By Wire Automatic Transmission + 5 Driving Modes + Wireless Charger 6 SRS Air Bags + Speed Sensing Door Lock + Auto Child Lock + Front / Back Parking Sensor Paddle Shifter + Cruise Control + Wireless Charging + Auto Hold Front Full Tetra LED Head Lamp + DRL’s with gradient hidden light technology + Rear Horizontal LED Tail Lights + Rear Fog Lamp ESC (Electronic Stability Control) Traction Control HAC (Hillstart Assist Control) BAS (Brake Assistant System) Full Sized 18” Alloy Spare Wheel and amp; Pirelli P-Zero Tire Sporty Front / Rear / Side Skirts

